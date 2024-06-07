Left Menu

Tragic Tractor Accident Claims Two Lives in Rajasthan

A tragic incident in Rajasthan's Bundi district saw two people killed and two others critically injured after a tractor lost control and ran over them. The episode occurred as the driver tried to avoid hitting a motorcycle. The deceased and injured were local villagers.

PTI | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 07-06-2024 20:16 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 20:16 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Rajasthan's Bundi district when a tractor, attempting to avoid a collision with a motorcycle, lost control and ran over a group of people. The tragic event resulted in the instant death of two individuals while critically injuring two others.

The deceased have been identified as Gopal Rathor (38) and Shambulal Bairagi, both residents of Labhakho village. The injured, Gopal Dhakad and Ramshankar Sharma, are also from the same village. The critically injured were swiftly transported to MBS Hospital in Kota.

The driver of the tractor fled the scene immediately after the incident, according to Dabi police station SHO Anil Joshi. Police are currently investigating the situation.

