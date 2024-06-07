Tragic Tractor Accident Claims Two Lives in Rajasthan

A tragic incident unfolded in Rajasthan's Bundi district when a tractor, attempting to avoid a collision with a motorcycle, lost control and ran over a group of people. The tragic event resulted in the instant death of two individuals while critically injuring two others.

The deceased have been identified as Gopal Rathor (38) and Shambulal Bairagi, both residents of Labhakho village. The injured, Gopal Dhakad and Ramshankar Sharma, are also from the same village. The critically injured were swiftly transported to MBS Hospital in Kota.

The driver of the tractor fled the scene immediately after the incident, according to Dabi police station SHO Anil Joshi. Police are currently investigating the situation.

