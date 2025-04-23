Infiltration Thwarted: Two Terrorists Killed at LoC

In a significant operation on Wednesday, the Indian Army successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt by terrorists in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. The incident took place along the Line of Control at Uri Nala, a strategic location in the north of the region.

According to the Army's statement, the infiltration bid saw approximately 2-3 unidentified terrorists attempting to breach the area near Sarjeevan in Uri Nala. Alert troops immediately challenged and intercepted the group, leading to a fierce exchange of gunfire.

As the firefight unfolded, two terrorists were neutralized by the security forces. This operation comes on the heels of a tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, Anantnag, which resulted in 26 fatalities, mostly tourists. The situation remains tense, with ongoing efforts to secure the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)