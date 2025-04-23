Terror in Pahalgam: Targeted Attack on Tourists
A tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, led to the death of several tourists, including two businessmen from Pune. The attack was reportedly targeted at male tourists after identifying their religions. Survivors recount the horrors as security forces responded to the scene.
A devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, targeted tourists, killing at least 26 people, mostly visitors. Among the deceased were businessmen Santosh Jagdale and Kaustubh Ganbote from Pune, who sustained fatal injuries during the incident.
The attack, which occurred in the picturesque Betaab Valley, witnessed terrorists allegedly asking tourists to identify their religion before specifically targeting male individuals. Asavari, daughter of one of the victims, recounted the tragic event and her family's harrowing ordeal.
Security forces arrived at the scene 20 minutes post-attack, evacuating survivors, including Asavari and other family members, to safety. The attack led to widespread condemnation and calls for further security measures for tourists in the region.
