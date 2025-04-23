Left Menu

Terror in Pahalgam: Targeted Attack on Tourists

A tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, led to the death of several tourists, including two businessmen from Pune. The attack was reportedly targeted at male tourists after identifying their religions. Survivors recount the horrors as security forces responded to the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 23-04-2025 09:53 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 09:46 IST
Terror in Pahalgam: Targeted Attack on Tourists
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, targeted tourists, killing at least 26 people, mostly visitors. Among the deceased were businessmen Santosh Jagdale and Kaustubh Ganbote from Pune, who sustained fatal injuries during the incident.

The attack, which occurred in the picturesque Betaab Valley, witnessed terrorists allegedly asking tourists to identify their religion before specifically targeting male individuals. Asavari, daughter of one of the victims, recounted the tragic event and her family's harrowing ordeal.

Security forces arrived at the scene 20 minutes post-attack, evacuating survivors, including Asavari and other family members, to safety. The attack led to widespread condemnation and calls for further security measures for tourists in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025