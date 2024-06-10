Uday Kotak Lauds Rahul Bajaj's Fearless Voice in Business

In a striking commentary on the state of business ethics, finance industry veteran Uday Kotak on Monday highlighted the cautious nature of most businessmen when speaking in front of those in power. Kotak's observations came during the launch of 'Hamara Rahul', a book chronicling the life of Bajaj Group's former chairman emeritus Rahul Bajaj. The book launch event brought to light Bajaj's unique willingness to speak the truth, even in challenging situations.

Kotak, the founder of Kotak Mahindra Bank, recounted specific instances where Bajaj's bravery was on full display. At an award function attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bajaj raised concerns about the prevalent fear among businessmen in voicing their opinions. ''He spoke what no one had the courage to speak, but which everyone had in their minds,'' Kotak remarked, paying tribute to Bajaj's fearless approach.

Additional commendations came from various industry luminaries. Pheroza Godrej, founder of Cymroza Art Gallery, highlighted Bajaj's contributions to restoring cultural heritage, specifically the Bhau Daji Lad Museum. In a video message, Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy praised Bajaj's high integrity and open-mindedness. On the sidelines, EPC giant HCC's chairman Ajit Gulabchand expressed faith in the continuity of reforms under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, while also lauding the Union Cabinet's strategic portfolio allocations.

