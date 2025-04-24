Left Menu

Smart Home Expo 2025: The Future of Connected Living

The Smart Home Expo 2025 in Mumbai will feature over 400 Indian and international brands showcasing smart home innovations, from automation systems to next-gen consumer electronics. The event highlights India's growing demand for intelligent living solutions, driven by urbanization and rising consumer awareness, with significant market growth anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-04-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 17:02 IST
Smart Home Expo 2025: The Future of Connected Living
Smart Home Expo 2025 is set to unveil the latest in smart home technology, with over 400 Indian and international brands showcasing innovations at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre from May 8-10, 2025.

The event highlights the evolution of Indian lifestyle preferences towards smart living, featuring products that combine luxury, security, and convenience.

Driven by urbanization and increased disposable incomes, India's smart home market is poised for significant growth, with a projected CAGR of 16.9% until 2028 as per Research and Markets.

