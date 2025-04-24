Left Menu

Leaders Pay Tribute to Pahalgam Terror Victims in Andhra Pradesh

In Andhra Pradesh, leaders including Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, APCC president YS Sharmila, and YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid tribute to the Pahalgam terror attack victims, S Madhusudan and JC Chandra Mouli. Mourning ceremonies were held in various locations, highlighting the shared grief across communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 24-04-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 17:03 IST
Leaders Pay Tribute to Pahalgam Terror Victims in Andhra Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a solemn tribute, Andhra Pradesh leaders honored the memory of Pahalgam terror attack victims S Madhusudan and JC Chandra Mouli. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan paid his respects at Kavali in Nellore district on Thursday.

The remains of Madhusudan, an IT employee from Nellore settled in Bengaluru, were transported from Delhi to Chennai and then to his hometown. Deputy CM Kalyan met with family members, expressing empathy and condolence as the community mourned.

Simultaneously, APCC president YS Sharmila and YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in commemorative events, with Reddy leading an internal meeting invocation. The echo of respect and mourning was felt throughout Andhra Pradesh as families prepared for the victims' funerals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025