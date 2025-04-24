Leaders Pay Tribute to Pahalgam Terror Victims in Andhra Pradesh

In a solemn tribute, Andhra Pradesh leaders honored the memory of Pahalgam terror attack victims S Madhusudan and JC Chandra Mouli. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan paid his respects at Kavali in Nellore district on Thursday.

The remains of Madhusudan, an IT employee from Nellore settled in Bengaluru, were transported from Delhi to Chennai and then to his hometown. Deputy CM Kalyan met with family members, expressing empathy and condolence as the community mourned.

Simultaneously, APCC president YS Sharmila and YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in commemorative events, with Reddy leading an internal meeting invocation. The echo of respect and mourning was felt throughout Andhra Pradesh as families prepared for the victims' funerals.

(With inputs from agencies.)