Kretto Syscon: A Rising Star in Real Estate and IT

Kretto Syscon Limited, based in Ahmedabad, announces its upcoming financial results for Q4 2024-25. The company has seen significant growth in both real estate and IT sectors, with share prices surging 40%. Investors remain optimistic about its continued performance and innovation-driven future growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 24-04-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 17:04 IST
Kretto Syscon Limited, a prominent name in the real estate and IT sectors, is set to release its audited financial results for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2024-25. The company, headquartered in Ahmedabad, has been on an upward trajectory, reflecting its successful expansion efforts.

Over the past quarters, Kretto Syscon's stock prices have witnessed a remarkable 40% surge, as shares rose from Rs. 1.45 to Rs. 2.13. On the trading floor, the company saw a new 52-week high of Rs. 2.15, encouraging increased investor confidence at a trading ratio of approximately 22 times the EPS.

Despite prevalent market challenges, the company posted strong profits, reaffirming its resilience. This momentum is attributed to a strategic focus on innovation and transparency, factors that investors anticipate will sustain its growth in both the real estate and IT industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

