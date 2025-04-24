Sheikh Hazza Launches UAE's AgriTech Revolution with Innovation Oasis

His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan has officially launched Silal's Innovation Oasis in Al Ain, a cutting-edge research center dedicated to advancing agricultural technology in the UAE. The facility supports the nation's sustainable farming practices and strengthens food security in line with the National Food Security Strategy 2051.

The inauguration ceremony also marked the opening of the Advance AgriTech Academy, aimed at developing future UAE AgriTech leaders through specialized training and partnerships with global research institutions. Five scholarships have been established to empower UAEU students in agricultural sustainability.

Furthermore, a cooperation agreement was signed between Silal and UAE University to boost agricultural research. Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, the Innovation Oasis focuses on climate-resilient farming and AI-driven food systems to enhance the UAE's agricultural capabilities.

