Left Menu

Sheikh Hazza Launches UAE's AgriTech Revolution with Innovation Oasis

Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan inaugurated Silal's Innovation Oasis, a key facility for advancing UAE's agricultural technology. The facility supports sustainable farming and food security. It also launched the Advance AgriTech Academy to nurture future AgriTech leaders and strengthen agricultural research and innovation through strategic collaborations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alain | Updated: 24-04-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 17:03 IST
Sheikh Hazza Launches UAE's AgriTech Revolution with Innovation Oasis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan has officially launched Silal's Innovation Oasis in Al Ain, a cutting-edge research center dedicated to advancing agricultural technology in the UAE. The facility supports the nation's sustainable farming practices and strengthens food security in line with the National Food Security Strategy 2051.

The inauguration ceremony also marked the opening of the Advance AgriTech Academy, aimed at developing future UAE AgriTech leaders through specialized training and partnerships with global research institutions. Five scholarships have been established to empower UAEU students in agricultural sustainability.

Furthermore, a cooperation agreement was signed between Silal and UAE University to boost agricultural research. Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, the Innovation Oasis focuses on climate-resilient farming and AI-driven food systems to enhance the UAE's agricultural capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025