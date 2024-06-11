Hamas Delivers Official Response to Ceasefire Proposal
Hamas has officially responded to Israel's Gaza ceasefire and hostage release proposal, conveying their decision to Qatar and Egypt, according to sources cited by an Axios reporter on X.com. Specifics of the response were not disclosed in the report.
Hamas has given Qatar and Egypt its official response to Israel's Gaza ceasefire and hostage release proposal, an Axios reporter posted on X.com, citing two sources.
The reporter's post did not provide details.
