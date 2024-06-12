Merck Foundation Announces Winners of Africa Media Recognition Awards 2023

The Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, has announced the winners of the Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition “More Than a Mother” Awards 2023 and the “Diabetes and Hypertension” Awards 2023 from Cameroon. The awards, held via videoconference, also recognized winners from other African countries, in partnership with African First Ladies, who are Ambassadors of the “Merck Foundation More Than a Mother” campaign.

Key Highlights:

Announcement of Winners:

Winners were acknowledged by Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President of the “More Than a Mother” campaign.

The awards aim to raise awareness on social issues such as breaking infertility stigma, supporting girl education, women empowerment, ending child marriage, FGM, and GBV, and promoting healthy lifestyles to prevent and detect diabetes and hypertension.

Statements from Dr. Rasha Kelej:

Dr. Kelej expressed excitement over the increasing number of quality entries since the inception of the awards in 2017.

She emphasized the importance of media engagement in addressing critical social and health issues, and welcomed winners to the Merck Foundation Alumni.

Educational Rewards:

Winners are provided with a one-year access to the ‘MasterClass’ online educational training program.

Call for Applications for 2024 Awards:

The Merck Foundation has announced the call for applications for the 2024 Media Recognition Awards with the same themes.

Winners from Cameroon:

"More Than a Mother" Awards:

Amadou BELLO, Balafon Direct, Second Position, Multimedia Category.

"Diabetes & Hypertension" Awards:

Petga Tonga Valgadine, lavoixdukoat.com, Third Position, Online Category.

Winners from Other Regions:

West Africa:

Print Category: Raissa Sambou, The Spectator, Ghana (First Position).

Online Category: Emelia Naa Ayeley Aryee, Myjoyonline, Ghana (First Position); Mariam Hamzat, Freelancer, Nigeria (Second Position).

Radio Category: Evelyn Kpadeh Seagbeh, New Narratives, Liberia (First Position).

Multimedia Category: Emmanuel Samani, TV3, Ghana (First Position).

Southern Africa:

Print Category: Melody Mupeta, Zambia Daily, Zambia (First Position).

Online Category: Michael Magoronga, Zimpapers, Zimbabwe (First Position).

Radio Category: Charlotte Nambadja, Desert Radio, Namibia (First Position).

Multimedia Category: Mirriam Kayemba, CAMNET TV, Zambia (First Position).

East Africa:

Print Category: Marco Maduhu, Nipashe Newspaper, Tanzania (First Position).

Online Category: Moraa Obiria, Nation Media Group, Kenya (First Position).

Radio Category: Caren Waraba Sisya, Citizen Radio, Kenya (First Position).

Multimedia Category: Walter Mwesigye, NTV Uganda, Uganda (First Position).

French Speaking Africa:

Print Category: Koami Agbetiafa, Societe, Niger (First Position).

Online Category: Mêmèdé Ambroisine Azododassi, Savoir News, Togo (First Position).

Radio Category: Cyriaque NDAYISHIMIYE, Radio TV BUNTU, Burundi (First Position).

Multimedia Category: Bahwa Ferdinand, Le Journal.Africa, Burundi (First Position).

Portuguese Speaking Africa:

Online Category: Ângelo Amaro Semedo, DW África, Cabo Verde (First Position).

Radio Category: Maria José Teixeira Veiga Macedo, Rádio de Cabo Verde, Cabo Verde (First Position).

Multimedia Category: Edineia Barros, TV Cabo Verde, Cabo Verde (First Position).

Themes and Application Deadlines for 2024:

Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition “More Than a Mother” Awards 2024:

Themes: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and Stopping GBV.

Deadline: 30th September 2024.

Merck Foundation Media Recognition “Diabetes & Hypertension” Awards 2024:

Themes: Promoting a healthy lifestyle, prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Deadline: 30th October 2024.

Journalists from Print, Radio, Online, and Multimedia platforms are encouraged to apply. The awards continue to foster media engagement in addressing social and health issues across Africa.