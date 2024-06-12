Russian Frigate Admiral Gorshkov Docks in Havana
A Russian frigate, the Admiral Gorshkov, has arrived in Havana's harbour. The warship is set to participate in joint exercises with Russia's long-standing ally in the Caribbean. This visit underscores the continuing strategic partnership between Russia and Cuba.
A Russian frigate, the Admiral Gorshkov, entered the harbour in Cuba's capital Havana on Wednesday, Russian state news agency RIA reported, citing its correspondent.
The warship is due to take part in joint exercises between Russia and its long-standing Caribbean ally. (Writing by Felix Light Editing by Gareth Jones)
