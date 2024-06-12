Digital Divide Costs Billions Amid AI Concerns: HP-Oxford Study

Chronic technological gaps are costing the global economy billions each year, and the advent of AI could further widen this digital divide, according to a study published by HP in collaboration with Oxford Economics. The study emphasizes the urgent need to bridge these gaps to enhance productivity and economic growth.

The research, conducted between October and November 2023, surveyed 1,036 C-suite executives and approximately 100 government officials across 10 countries, including the United States, France, India, and China. It highlighted that about one-third of the world's population remains offline, leading to significant economic losses annually.

Michele Malejki, HP's Global Head of Social Impact, underscored the importance of equipping people with the necessary skills to utilize technology effectively. The report also found that both business and government leaders view technology as a critical tool for expanding economic opportunity, with many planning to use AI for digital education, workforce development, and diversity goals within the next two years.

