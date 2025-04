Measles Resurgence: Unvaccinated Communities Face Growing Threat

The United States is grappling with a severe measles outbreak as reported cases near 900, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The outbreak, which has been ongoing for three months, is predominantly occurring in Texas, accounting for the majority of cases.

The escalating situation highlights the risk posed by unvaccinated communities, with Texas reporting 663 confirmed cases. Measles-related fatalities have been reported in Texas and New Mexico, raising alarms about the virus's spread, which has also impacted Indiana, Michigan, and other states.

Originating from a highly contagious virus, measles spreads easily among unvaccinated individuals, causing serious health risks. Health experts stress vaccination as the crucial preventive measure, fearing the outbreak may continue unless vaccine coverage improves.

(With inputs from agencies.)