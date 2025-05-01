U.S.-Ukraine Forge New Economic Front with Reconstruction Investment Fund
A senior Ukrainian official announced the creation of a U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund aimed at boosting economic growth and enhancing Ukraine's security. The fund will attract global investment and involve direct financial contributions and potential new supports, like air defense systems, from the United States.
First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced on X that the collaboration would attract global investments to Ukraine, thereby fostering mutual economic growth.
Besides financial contributions, the United States might offer additional support, potentially including air defense systems to further enhance Ukraine's defense infrastructure.
