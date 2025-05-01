U.S.-Ukraine Forge New Economic Front with Reconstruction Investment Fund

A senior Ukrainian official revealed on Wednesday the signing of an agreement to establish a U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund. This initiative is designed to augment the economic capabilities of both nations and bolster Ukraine's security posture.

First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced on X that the collaboration would attract global investments to Ukraine, thereby fostering mutual economic growth.

Besides financial contributions, the United States might offer additional support, potentially including air defense systems to further enhance Ukraine's defense infrastructure.

