Chelsea Reigns Supreme: Sixth Straight Women's Super League Triumph

Chelsea claimed their sixth consecutive Women's Super League title after a 1-0 win against Manchester United. Lucy Bronze's late header secured the victory, maintaining Chelsea's dominance. Under the leadership of Sonia Bompastor, Chelsea remains undefeated, marking a successful debut season for the new manager.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 03:39 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 03:39 IST
Chelsea secured their sixth straight Women's Super League title with a tight 1-0 victory over Manchester United, clinched by a late header from Lucy Bronze.

Needing only a point to secure the title, Sonia Bompastor's squad sits comfortably at the top of the league, having gone unbeaten with 17 wins from 20 matches.

This title marks a triumphant debut season for Bompastor after succeeding Emma Hayes, who left to coach the U.S. women's team. The victory was aided by Aston Villa's thrashing of Arsenal earlier in the day.

