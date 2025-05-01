Chelsea Reigns Supreme: Sixth Straight Women's Super League Triumph

Chelsea secured their sixth straight Women's Super League title with a tight 1-0 victory over Manchester United, clinched by a late header from Lucy Bronze.

Needing only a point to secure the title, Sonia Bompastor's squad sits comfortably at the top of the league, having gone unbeaten with 17 wins from 20 matches.

This title marks a triumphant debut season for Bompastor after succeeding Emma Hayes, who left to coach the U.S. women's team. The victory was aided by Aston Villa's thrashing of Arsenal earlier in the day.

