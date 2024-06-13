Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Economic Revival: A Journey of Resilience and International Aid

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe expressed gratitude to India and Bangladesh for their crucial financial support during the country's economic crisis. He highlighted that this aid was fundamental in stabilising the nation. Wickremesinghe outlined ambitious economic targets, underscoring the importance of sustained international partnerships for Sri Lanka's recovery.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 13-06-2024 21:20 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 21:20 IST
Sri Lanka's Economic Revival: A Journey of Resilience and International Aid
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has expressed profound gratitude toward India and Bangladesh for their critical financial support during the height of the nation's economic crisis. At the 45th SAARCFINANCE Governors' Meeting and Symposium, he emphasized that the aid from these countries, alongside contributions from USAID and the World Bank, was crucial in averting economic collapse.

In his keynote address, Wickremesinghe highlighted the pivotal role of the Reserve Bank of India and the Central Bank of Bangladesh, whose support proved to be lifesaving. 'Without that, we wouldn't be here today; there would have been chaos,' the president stated, reinforcing the indispensable nature of international cooperation in Sri Lanka's economic stabilization.

Wickremesinghe also expounded on Sri Lanka's roadmap for economic transformation, featuring ambitious targets such as achieving a 5% annual GDP growth by 2027, reducing unemployment below 5% by 2025, and increasing female labor force participation significantly by 2030. The imminent approval of the Economic Transformation Bill aims to encapsulate these goals within the constitutional framework, driving the nation toward sustained growth and development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global
4
Ukraine War's Hidden Toll: CO2 Emissions and Environmental Impact

Ukraine War's Hidden Toll: CO2 Emissions and Environmental Impact

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024