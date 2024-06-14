Punjab Announces Electricity Tariff Hike Across Consumer Categories

The electricity bills in Punjab are expected to rise, with the Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC) announcing a hike of 10-15 paise per unit for different consumer categories.

For domestic users, the tariff increase ranges from 10-12 paise per unit, while industry users will face a 15 paise hike per unit. The new rates will be effective from June 16, 2023, to March 31, 2025. The PSERC stated that the minimal rate increase aims to prevent excessive consumer burden.

Domestic consumers currently enjoying 300 units of free electricity will be affected if usage exceeds this limit. For consumers with a load up to 2 KW, the rate for the 0-100 units slab will increase from Rs 4.19 to Rs 4.29 per unit, and those consuming 101-300 units will see an increase from Rs 6.76 to Rs 6.88 per unit. However, rates for consumption over 300 units remain unchanged. The industrial segment will see a uniform hike of 15 paise per unit across varying load categories, with fixed charges also rising by Rs 5 per KVA.

This tariff revision aims to cover a revenue gap of Rs 654.35 crore, significantly lower than the initially requested Rs 5,419.82 crore, with the overall revenue requirement projected at Rs 44,239.14 crore for FY 2024-25.

