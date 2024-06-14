India's Growth Hurdles: CEA Warns of Global Challenges
India's Chief Economic Adviser, V Anantha Nageswaran, highlighted the challenges the nation faces in its growth trajectory, such as slowing globalisation, divisive geopolitics, and climate change. Speaking at a Federation of Automobile Dealers Association event, he emphasized the need for the auto industry to prioritize national interests and consumer education on global climate impact.
- Country:
- India
India's Chief Economic Adviser, V Anantha Nageswaran, raised alarms about the nation's growth prospects, citing challenges like decelerating globalisation, escalating global politics, and the pressing issue of climate change at a Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) event.
Nageswaran highlighted that China's unprecedented growth from 1980 to 2015 occurred without such hurdles, offering a stark contrast to India's current scenario. He remarked on India's strained relationship with China, emphasizing the reliance on the latter for e-mobility essentials like critical minerals and metals.
The CEA urged the auto industry to prioritize national interests over global trends and stressed the importance of consumer education on climate impacts and vehicle safety.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ghoramara's Fight for Survival: Climate Change and the Sinking Island
India's Deadly Heatwave and Cyclone Devastation: Climate Change Catastrophe
El Nino and Climate Change: Unprecedented Flooding in Southern Brazil
Turbulence in the Skies: Airlines Brace for Impact of Climate Change
Surviving Climate Change: The Churata Ranchers' Adaptive Journey