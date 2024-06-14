India's Growth Hurdles: CEA Warns of Global Challenges

India's Chief Economic Adviser, V Anantha Nageswaran, raised alarms about the nation's growth prospects, citing challenges like decelerating globalisation, escalating global politics, and the pressing issue of climate change at a Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) event.

Nageswaran highlighted that China's unprecedented growth from 1980 to 2015 occurred without such hurdles, offering a stark contrast to India's current scenario. He remarked on India's strained relationship with China, emphasizing the reliance on the latter for e-mobility essentials like critical minerals and metals.

The CEA urged the auto industry to prioritize national interests over global trends and stressed the importance of consumer education on climate impacts and vehicle safety.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)