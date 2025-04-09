S&P 500 Dips Below 5,000 Amid Tariff Tensions and Investor Uncertainty

The S&P 500 closed under 5,000 points for the first time in nearly a year during a volatile session marked by fading investor hopes for U.S. tariff delays. This decline comes as President Donald Trump confirmed the implementation of additional tariffs on China, despite calls from nearly 70 countries for negotiations to mitigate U.S. trade policies.

Investor confidence wavered throughout the day as the April 9 deadline for the tariffs loomed closer. Initial optimism gave way to anxiety after White House statements reaffirmed the tariff plan, countering positive expectations. Analysts suggest these trade tensions could impact U.S. company earnings as quarterly reports begin this week.

Market indices, including the Nasdaq and Dow Jones, reflected widespread investor caution, with significant losses as discussions of potential inflationary outcomes and Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts gained traction. However, Federal Reserve commentary suggested a measured approach, highlighting the economy's resilience amid uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)