US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced on Tuesday that the Panama Canal faces continuous threats from China, yet the United States and Panama are committed to ensuring its security. Speaking at the Vasco Nuñez de Balboa Naval Base, he underscored new security cooperation efforts with Panama.

Highlighting concerns, Hegseth cited China's control through Hong Kong-based companies managing crucial ports at the canal. These stakes are in transition, potentially shifting control to BlackRock Inc. and other entities. Hegseth asserted that China's potential surveillance capabilities threaten both nations' security and prosperity.

Amidst increased US-Panama collaboration, tensions persist over US demands regarding canal charges and past assertions of China's influence, which Panama refutes. Hegseth and Panama's President José Raúl Mulino continue dialogue to address these geopolitical challenges.

