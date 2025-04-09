President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed on Tuesday that Ukrainian forces had apprehended two Chinese nationals fighting alongside Russia in eastern Ukraine. This development threatens ongoing peace efforts in the region's three-year conflict.

Beijing, though a diplomatic ally of Moscow, is not publicly known to have directly supported Russia's invasion. However, President Zelenskiy hinted at the possibility of more Chinese involvement.

Despite unverified claims, this situation highlights China's potential role as an enabler of Russia's military actions and has prompted calls for the U.S. to adopt a firmer stance towards the Kremlin.

