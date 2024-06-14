Tragic Panic at Sasaram Intercity Express: Three Dead Over Fire Rumor

In a tragic incident on Friday evening, three passengers of the Sasaram Intercity Express lost their lives after jumping off the train due to a baseless fire rumor. The panic-stricken passengers leapt onto an adjacent track, only to be struck by an oncoming goods train. The horrifying event took place around 8 PM at Kumandih railway station in the Dhanbad Division, according to officials.

'A rumour was spread by some miscreants that a fire had broken out in the train, causing a stampede,' informed the Divisional Railway Manager. 'Many passengers jumped off the train, and unfortunately, three were struck and killed by a goods train coming from the opposite direction. Several others sustained injuries.'

The Divisional Railway Manager added that the incident is under investigation, and efforts are being made to find the individuals responsible for spreading the false alarm. 'This tragic event underscores the critical need for clear communication and ensuring the safety of all passengers,' he concluded.

