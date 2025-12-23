Left Menu

Liverpool's Isak Faces Long Recovery After Surgery

Liverpool's striker Alexander Isak has undergone surgery following a severe leg injury. The incident occurred during a match against Tottenham Hotspur where he scored Liverpool's opening goal. The injury involved a fractured fibula, and the club has not yet announced a timeline for his return.

Updated: 23-12-2025 02:54 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 02:54 IST
Alexander Isak

Alexander Isak, Liverpool's promising striker, is facing a significant recovery period following surgery on a broken leg. The Premier League club announced this development on Monday after Isak fractured his fibula.

Isak sustained the injury during the team's 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, where he managed to score the opening goal. The unfortunate occurrence forced him out of the game, leaving fans and teammates concerned about his immediate future in football.

Currently, no timeline has been set for Isak's return to the field, as the club and medical professionals monitor his recovery process. His absence is expected to be a significant blow to Liverpool's forward lineup as they continue the season without his contributions.

