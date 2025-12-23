Trump Administration Halts Offshore Wind Projects Over Security Concerns

The Trump administration has suspended leases for five large offshore wind projects, citing national security concerns, impacting companies like Orsted and Equinor. The move sent shares of offshore wind firms plummeting, marking another challenge for the industry under President Trump's tenure.

Officials and trade groups have criticized the suspension as unjustified and politically motivated. The Pentagon claims that turbine movement and reflective towers could interfere with radar systems, posing risks to national security. However, industry voices argue that past administrations reviewed these projects without objections.

States affected are considering their options, with figures like New York Governor Kathy Hochul slamming the decision as baseless. With financial impacts looming, the industry's next steps remain crucial as the Democrats demand a reversal for future permitting reform discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)