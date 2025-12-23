Left Menu

Trump Administration Halts Offshore Wind Projects Over Security Concerns

The Trump administration has suspended leases for five offshore wind projects off the U.S. East Coast, citing national security concerns. The decision has been met with criticism from state officials and industry representatives, who argue there's no credible justification for the stoppage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 02:57 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 02:57 IST
Trump Administration Halts Offshore Wind Projects Over Security Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration has suspended leases for five large offshore wind projects, citing national security concerns, impacting companies like Orsted and Equinor. The move sent shares of offshore wind firms plummeting, marking another challenge for the industry under President Trump's tenure.

Officials and trade groups have criticized the suspension as unjustified and politically motivated. The Pentagon claims that turbine movement and reflective towers could interfere with radar systems, posing risks to national security. However, industry voices argue that past administrations reviewed these projects without objections.

States affected are considering their options, with figures like New York Governor Kathy Hochul slamming the decision as baseless. With financial impacts looming, the industry's next steps remain crucial as the Democrats demand a reversal for future permitting reform discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025