Junckers Introduces Oak Nature Plank Flooring: A Tribute to Nature's Infinite Beauty

Junckers, a leading European manufacturer of premium solid wood flooring, has introduced Oak Nature plank flooring inspired by nature's diversity. It comes in two variants, Oak and Oak Nordic, each factory-treated for superior quality. Junckers offers complete flooring solutions, renowned for their involvement in prestigious projects and environmentally friendly products.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2024 12:19 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 12:19 IST
NEW DELHI, June 15 – Europe's leading solid wood flooring manufacturer, Junckers, has launched Oak Nature plank flooring, drawing inspiration from the world's natural diversity. This innovative flooring showcases vibrant vein patterns, embodying nature's unpredictable journey.

The Oak Nature range includes Oak and Oak Nordic variants. While Oak features a warm, golden hue with striking grain patterns, Oak Nordic offers a white-toned, Scandinavian-inspired finish. Both variants are factory-treated, ensuring a uniform and durable finish.

Since 1930, Junckers has been at the forefront of flooring solutions, recognized for its complete range from flooring installation to maintenance and renovation. The company is acclaimed for its esteemed client projects, including collaborations with hotels like Marriott and Taj. Their high-quality products are environmentally friendly and easy to maintain, adding timeless elegance to any space.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

