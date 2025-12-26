Left Menu

Karnataka bus accident: Toll rises to seven as driver succumbs to injuries

PTI | Hubballi | Updated: 26-12-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 11:06 IST
The toll from the tragic collision in Chitradurga rose to seven following the death of the bus driver on Friday, police said.

The driver, Mohammed Rafique, was critically injured during the accident in the early hours of Thursday.

Following the crash, Rafique was rushed to the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences at Hubballi.

Despite undergoing emergency surgery, he succumbed to his injuries on Friday morning, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

