Eight trains to Agartala, Barak valley cancelled due to rain

Eight trains under the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) connecting Tripura and Assam's Barak Valley have been cancelled for two days due to heavy rainfall, a NFR spokesperson said here on Saturday.

Long-distance trains will continue to ply with speed regulations, he said.

''Following heavy rain and an alert issued by the meteorological department for the next two days in the Lumding-Badarpur hill section, these eight trains are being cancelled, while another is being rescheduled," the spokesperson said.

Guwahati-Silchar Express, Guwahati-Dullabcherra Express, Rangiya-Silchar Express and Silchar–New Tinsukia Express along with the corresponding return trains have been cancelled on Saturday and Sunday.

In addition, the Agartala–Deoghar Express has been rescheduled. It will leave Agartala at 11.30 pm instead of 7 pm on Saturday, the official said.

He said other long-distance passenger trains running through the hill section will continue to ply with speed regulations.

