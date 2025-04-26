Final Destination: Bloodlines Revives the Franchise with a Chilling Twist

After a 25-year run, the 'Final Destination' franchise returns to the big screen with its latest installment, 'Final Destination: Bloodlines,' set to premiere on May 16. Director Zach Lipovsky has hinted at a departure from the established pattern that has defined the horror series over the years, according to a report by Deadline.

Lipovsky disclosed that the film's opening premonition occurs in 1969, resulting in numerous deaths, consistent with the franchise's tradition. However, the perspective then shifts to the present day, introducing a new dimension that promises to captivate fans and add an element of unpredictability, as reported by the outlet.

The film, co-directed by Adam Stein, aims to challenge viewers' expectations with unpredictable plot twists, including unexpected character deaths. The recently released trailer teases intense scenes, including a tattoo artist experiencing a gruesome fate. 'Final Destination: Bloodlines' marks the sixth film in the series, with its roots tracing back to the original 2000 film that featured actors like Devon Sawa and Ali Larter. The story follows college student Stefanie, who is determined to break Death's vicious cycle and protect her family from an inevitable threat, as reported by ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)