Renaming Maharashtra: Erasing Mughal Traces

BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar has urged for the renaming of several towns and villages in Maharashtra's Sangli district, aiming to eliminate traces of the Mughal era and reinstate their original names. This move, he believes, is essential in restoring regional heritage.

Padalkar announced his intentions to request Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to consider changing the name of Khanapur town to Bhavanipur. He also suggested reevaluating the names of Sultan Gade and Umadi villages in Jat taluka, emphasizing that the remnants of the Mughal era should be replaced with historical names.

The legislator further critiqued the notion of 'sarva dharma sama bhav', suggesting it solely targets Hindus. He linked his stance to the backdrop of an alleged idol desecration and made remarks on the Pahalgam terror attack to highlight perceived misconceptions about Hindu-Muslim relations.

