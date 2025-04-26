Left Menu

Renaming Maharashtra: Erasing Mughal Traces

BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar has called for renaming towns and villages in Maharashtra's Sangli district to remove remnants of the Mughal era. Citing recent alleged desecration events, he seeks to restore original names, while questioning the concept of religious equality among Hindus.

Updated: 26-04-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 16:24 IST
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar has urged for the renaming of several towns and villages in Maharashtra's Sangli district, aiming to eliminate traces of the Mughal era and reinstate their original names. This move, he believes, is essential in restoring regional heritage.

Padalkar announced his intentions to request Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to consider changing the name of Khanapur town to Bhavanipur. He also suggested reevaluating the names of Sultan Gade and Umadi villages in Jat taluka, emphasizing that the remnants of the Mughal era should be replaced with historical names.

The legislator further critiqued the notion of 'sarva dharma sama bhav', suggesting it solely targets Hindus. He linked his stance to the backdrop of an alleged idol desecration and made remarks on the Pahalgam terror attack to highlight perceived misconceptions about Hindu-Muslim relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

