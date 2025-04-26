Left Menu

Kashmir Security Forces Intensify Crackdown: A Response to Pahalgam Attack

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, Kashmir authorities have intensified operations targeting terrorists and their supporters. Security forces have demolished homes, arrested overground workers, and increased surveillance to deter further attacks. Raids and search operations span the region, with mobile checkpoints monitoring suspicious activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 26-04-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 16:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, Kashmir authorities are executing a large-scale crackdown on terrorists and their associates. The security forces have demolished several homes of suspected terrorists and detained hundreds of overground workers for questioning, officials confirmed.

The operation extends across the Kashmir Valley, aiming to prevent any future attacks akin to the Pahalgam massacre, where 26 tourists were killed. Notable incidents include mysterious explosions destroying the houses of active terrorists like Aadil Thoker and Asif Sheikh. These actions follow Thursday night raids in Anantnag and Pulwama districts.

Authorities are executing around-the-clock search operations in Anantnag, fortified by mobile vehicle checkpoints. Raids have expanded to Srinagar, covering areas such as Safakadal and Soura. Officials reiterate their commitment to thwart any terror-related activities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

