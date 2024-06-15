Italy PM Meloni planning to travel to China in the coming weeks

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is planning to make an official visit to China in the coming weeks, she said on Saturday.

Meloni, whose country currently chairs the Group of Seven nations, gave no precise date for the trip. Italy was the only G7 nation to have joined China's Belt and Road Initiative but it pulled out late last year.

