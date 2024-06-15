Left Menu

Italy PM Meloni planning to travel to China in the coming weeks

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2024 19:00 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 19:00 IST
Italy PM Meloni planning to travel to China in the coming weeks

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is planning to make an official visit to China in the coming weeks, she said on Saturday.

Meloni, whose country currently chairs the Group of Seven nations, gave no precise date for the trip. Italy was the only G7 nation to have joined China's Belt and Road Initiative but it pulled out late last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FDA Shifts COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy to KP.2 Variant for 2024-25

FDA Shifts COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy to KP.2 Variant for 2024-25

 Global
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Legal Battles

Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Leg...

 Global
4
UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Plans Unveiled

UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Pl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Timing: How Cash Transfer Duration Shapes Outcomes

Catching the Wind: Mapping Sensitivities for Sustainable Offshore Wind Development

Pollution in Agriculture: The Hidden Crisis Threatening Our Environment

Kenya's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Challenges and Embracing Opportunities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024