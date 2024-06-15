Left Menu

Kolkata Metro to run 214 trains in North-South corridor on June 17

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-06-2024 19:43 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 19:38 IST
Metro Railway will run 214 trains on June 17 on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Zuha in the Blue Line (Dakshineswar-New Garia) stretch, an official statement said on Saturday.

On a normal day, the Metro Railway runs 288 trains. But as Monday is a holiday due to Eid-Ul-Zuha so 214 trains will run on that day, it said.

The first train will commence at 6:50 am from Dumdum to Kavi Subhash (New Garia) and from Kavi Subhash to Dakshineshwar on that day.

The last train for Kavi Subhas from Dumdum will leave at 9:40 pm and the last Dumdum-bound train from Kavi Subhash will also leave at 9:40 pm.

However, after over an hour gap, special night Metro services on the Blue Line will be available as one pair of trains will leave Kavi Subhash and Dumdum stations each at 11 pm.

The Metro Railway will run 90 trains (45 from Sealdah and 45 from Salt Lake Sector V) on the Sealdah to Salt Lake Sector V stretch of the Green Line on that day instead of 106 services.

These services will start at 6.55 am and will be available at 20-minute intervals.

On the green line-2 (Howrah Maidan-Esplanade) and other corridors, normal services will continue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

