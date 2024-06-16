Left Menu

Four Dead, 18 Injured in Ghaziabad Truck Collision

In a tragic accident near Muradnagar, four people lost their lives and 18 were injured when a truck hit another truck from behind. The incident occurred early Sunday on the Peripheral Expressway. The victims, all residents of Hardoi district, were brick kiln workers traveling from Sonipat to Hardoi.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 16-06-2024 13:29 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 13:29 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident near Muradnagar, four individuals lost their lives and 18 others sustained injuries when a mini-truck was rear-ended by another truck. The collision occurred at around 1.15 am on Sunday on the Peripheral Expressway, according to Veerendra Kumar, Additional DCP Traffic, Ghaziabad.

The mini-truck, an Eicher Canter, was en route from Sonipat in Haryana to Hardoi carrying brick kiln workers. Some passengers had disembarked to urinate when the approaching truck hit the canter, causing it to overturn, resulting in the fatalities and injuries. There were 35 passengers in the mini-truck at the time.

The deceased have been identified as Mayadevi (45), Irshad (30), Najuman (60), and Shamina (20), all from Hardoi district. The injured were initially taken to the nearest community health center before being referred to the Ghaziabad district hospital. Nine critically injured were transferred to GTB Hospital in Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

