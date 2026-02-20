Left Menu

Tragic Quarry Accident: Mini-Truck Plunge Claims Life

A mini-truck crashed into a flooded quarry in Athavanad, causing the death of Musthafa, the cleaner. The accident, which occurred Friday, saw the driver escape unharmed. A rescue operation recovered the submerged vehicle hours later. Authorities are investigating the incident to determine the causes.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic accident unfolded in Athavanad on Friday as a mini-truck plunged into an abandoned quarry, resulting in the death of a cleaner named Musthafa. Police reported the vehicle, laden with curry powder, lost control between 12.30 and 1 pm before tumbling into the water-filled pit.

The driver, Jaffer, managed to escape and was subsequently rescued, officials announced. Despite the fast response of the Fire and Rescue Services, who were supported by scuba divers, Musthafa could not be saved. The rescue team applied heavy cranes to lift the fully submerged truck.

After hours of strenuous efforts, Musthafa's body was retrieved from the wreckage by 7.30 pm. Meanwhile, law enforcement has opened a case to investigate the root cause of the crash. The Motor Vehicle Department will conduct a thorough examination of the vehicle to uncover more details on Saturday, authorities confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

