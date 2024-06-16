Union Minister Bittu Pledges Mohali-Rajpura Rail Link Approval

Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu has pledged to expedite the long-awaited Mohali-Rajpura broad-gauge rail link project. This pivotal infrastructure undertaking is poised to substantially shorten travel routes within Punjab, addressing a longstanding public demand, and connecting Chandigarh with Punjab on the shortest link of the New Delhi-Amritsar main line at Sarai Banjara.

In a press conference, Bittu emphasized the importance of revising the detailed project report (DPR), initially costing Rs 312.53 crore, which was prepared in 2016-17. Despite multiple reminders, little progress has been made over the past eight years. The revised DPR will be discussed with the Punjab government for necessary action.

The minister highlighted that the railway section will span 38.880 kilometers and cover 43.192 hectares across three districts—SAS Nagar, Fatehgarh Sahib, and Patiala. Additionally, new rail lines and station developments under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme further underscore the ministry's commitment to enhancing Punjab's railway infrastructure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)