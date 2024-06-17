Tragic Plane Crash at Father's Day Event Kills Two in Southern California

In a tragic incident during a Father's Day event in Southern California, a vintage Lockheed 12A aircraft crashed and caught fire, killing two individuals, according to authorities on Sunday. The crash occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m. Saturday near Chino Airport in San Bernardino County.

Authorities reported that firefighters managed to extinguish the flames within 10 minutes before discovering the victims inside the aircraft. The Chino Valley Fire District Battalion Chief, Bryan Turner, described the plane as an older, historical model that belonged to the Yanks Air Museum.

The Yanks Air Museum, which houses hundreds of restored airplanes, announced its closure until further notice as it deals with the tragedy. Both the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are set to investigate the crash. The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

