New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

Recent FAA rules, prompted by a helicopter-jet collision, are causing significant disruptions at Reagan National Airport during presidential flights. The restrictions led to numerous diversions and delays, impacting passenger and airline operations. These measures are in place while awaiting a safety report from the National Transportation Safety Board.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 05:42 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 05:42 IST
Recent rules set by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have disrupted more than two dozen flights headed to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. These interruptions stem from regulations barring flights during presidential helicopter operations, instituted following a tragic incident last January involving an Army helicopter and an American Airlines jet, which killed 67 people.

Flight tracking site Flightradar24 reports that ten flights were redirected to other airports, while over a dozen were held during a 38-minute timeframe on Friday night without any arrivals. Most diverted flights were rerouted to the nearby Dulles International Airport, with two going to Pittsburgh. The FAA's policy requires flights to carry extra fuel due to potential diversions.

The FAA has indefinitely restricted most helicopter flights near Reagan National, allowing only police, medical, and presidential helicopters. This will stay until a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board, expected in March. The policy recently affected over 30 flights during a presidential helicopter trip on February 14th.

(With inputs from agencies.)

