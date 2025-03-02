FAA Clears SpaceX for Starship Flight 8 Amidst Asteroid Risk Assessment

In a significant development for space exploration, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) granted approval for SpaceX's Starship Flight 8 to resume operations. This decision comes despite ongoing investigations into the mishap that occurred during Flight 7. SpaceX completed a thorough safety review, enabling the combined Starship/Super Heavy vehicle's next mission from Boca Chica, Texas.

Meanwhile, astronomers have updated their analysis regarding asteroid 2024 YR4. The asteroid, discovered in December, posed initial collision concerns due to earlier data indicating a 3% chance of impacting Earth. However, further observations have substantially lowered this risk, suggesting almost no possibility of a future impact.

These developments highlight the dynamic nature of space operations and scientific research, ensuring an ever-evolving understanding of the universe around us. Both SpaceX's advancements and asteroid studies signify ongoing progress in aerospace innovation and planetary defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)