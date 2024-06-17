Tragic Train Collision in Darjeeling
A passenger train collision has taken place in Darjeeling district, West Bengal. The Kanchanjunga Express was hit by a goods train. Rescue operations are underway with doctors, ambulances, and disaster teams at the scene. Details regarding casualties are still awaited.
A passenger train was hit by a goods train in Darjeeling district of India's eastern state of West Bengal, the state's chief minister said on Monday.
"Shocked to learn, just now, about a tragic train accident, in Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district," Mamata Banerjee said in a post on X, adding that details were awaited. Banerjee said the Kanchanjunga Express, which links the north-eastern states of Assam and Tripura with West Bengal, was hit by a goods train.
"Doctors, ambulances and disaster teams have been rushed to the site for rescue, recovery, medical assistance. Action on war-footing initiated," Banerjee said. Local media videos showed a pile-up between the two trains with one compartment nearly vertical in the air with rescue workers and locals milling around at the accident side.
It was not immediately clear if there were casualties in the accident.
