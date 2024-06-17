Struggling in the Spotlight: UK's Cost-of-Living Crisis Amid Election Fever

Dominic Watters, a single father in Canterbury, meticulously monitors his gas and electricity meter. Although he topped it up days ago, just £1.85 of credit remains, determining what kind of meal he and his daughter will have tonight.

Watters, an advocate for better access to nutritious food, relies on government welfare. He often opts for microwave meals over home-cooked dinners to save on gas and electricity costs. 'It's become a struggle, especially for single parents on benefits,' he notes. 'It doesn't allow you to pay for fresh produce and also the gas to cook them.'

Since announcing a general election for July 4, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has emphasized that the economy is improving. However, many like Watters, facing high costs of living, remain skeptical and feel stranded. Despite inflation decreasing, the persistent financial hardships and distrust in politicians suggest a gloomy election season.

