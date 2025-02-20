Left Menu

Fed President Goolsbee Predicts Less Alarming Inflation Data

Chicago Federal Reserve President Austan Goolsbee anticipates a less alarming inflation measure from the Fed's preferred index, compared to the recent CPI report showing a 0.5% rise. The upcoming Personal Consumption Expenditures index figures are expected to be less 'sobering,' according to Goolsbee.

Chicago Federal Reserve President Austan Goolsbee on Thursday suggested that the upcoming inflation measure favored by the Federal Reserve may not be as unnerving as the recent Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.

Last week, the Labor Department revealed a month-over-month CPI increase of 0.5% for January, which exceeded predictions. This has fueled concerns about inflationary pressures on the economy.

The Federal Reserve's target inflation measure, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, is expected to be released next week. President Goolsbee believes this index will present a less distressing picture of inflation trends.

