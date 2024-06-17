Goods Train Collision Derails Kanchanjunga Express Near New Jalpaiguri
Two rear compartments of the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express derailed after a goods train collided with it near New Jalpaiguri station. Emergency teams have been dispatched to the site. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed shock and mentioned that rescue and medical teams are on the way.
In a troubling incident on Monday, the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express experienced a derailment near New Jalpaiguri station in West Bengal following a collision by a goods train. A senior railway official reported that two rear compartments derailed under the impact.
The collision occurred about seven kilometers from North Bengal's New Jalpaiguri station, near Rangapani, significantly affecting the train. The divisional railway manager (DRM) of North Frontier Railway's Katihar division noted that initial, unconfirmed reports suggest possible injuries.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, expressed her shock in a social media post, stating, 'Shocked to learn, just now, about a tragic train accident, in Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district.' She confirmed that DM, SP, doctors, ambulances, and disaster teams are en route to the site for immediate rescue and recovery efforts.
