Rain Brings Respite to Scorching West Bengal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall in West Bengal, offering relief amid recent warm conditions. Kolkata and nearby districts witnessed a significant drop in day temperatures due to showers, providing much-needed respite.

Many southern districts, including Purulia, Bankura, and others, reported moderate rainfall starting Thursday morning. This brought welcome relief from the unusually high temperatures that had been lingering in the region for days.

The IMD expects light rain or even snowfall in Darjeeling, while Kolkata recorded 47 mm of rainfall, with its maximum temperature falling three degrees below normal to 27.5 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from agencies.)