Left Menu

Rain Brings Respite to Scorching West Bengal

After a spell of unusually warm weather, West Bengal experienced a relief, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting light to moderate rainfall till Sunday. Kolkata received significant rainfall, resulting in a drop in temperatures, with more rainfall predicted in several districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-02-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 21:35 IST
Rain Brings Respite to Scorching West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall in West Bengal, offering relief amid recent warm conditions. Kolkata and nearby districts witnessed a significant drop in day temperatures due to showers, providing much-needed respite.

Many southern districts, including Purulia, Bankura, and others, reported moderate rainfall starting Thursday morning. This brought welcome relief from the unusually high temperatures that had been lingering in the region for days.

The IMD expects light rain or even snowfall in Darjeeling, while Kolkata recorded 47 mm of rainfall, with its maximum temperature falling three degrees below normal to 27.5 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025