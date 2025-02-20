West Bengal's Fiscal Defense: Countering Criticism and Ensuring Welfare
West Bengal Assembly Speaker and Finance Minister, Chandrima Bhattacharjee, sharply criticized opposition BJP MLAs on Thursday for their absence during crucial budget discussions. Bhattacharjee, in her budget response, noted a significant lack of opposition presence, with only ISF MLA Naushad Siddiqui attending.
Bhattacharjee defended West Bengal's fiscal policies, referencing a National Council of Applied Economic Research report that ranked Bengal high among fiscally prudent states while suggesting the Centre has been unfairly withholding funds meant for key welfare programs. She highlighted that these funds were essential for initiatives like MGNREGA, the drinking water mission, and health projects.
Additionally, Bhattacharjee addressed concerns about unemployment rates and migration, affirming that migration is a common workforce trend. She also refuted allegations of fake job cards under MGNREGA, citing data showing higher instances in BJP-ruled states, and concluded by labeling the budget as socially inclusive and development-oriented.
