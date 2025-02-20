Left Menu

West Bengal's Fiscal Defense: Countering Criticism and Ensuring Welfare

Chandrima Bhattacharjee, West Bengal Assembly Speaker and Finance Minister, criticized BJP MLAs for avoiding budget discussions and defended the state's fiscal policies. She pointed to a report ranking Bengal among top fiscally prudent states, while accusing the Centre of withholding welfare funds. She addressed unemployment and fraudulent job card issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-02-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 20:56 IST
West Bengal's Fiscal Defense: Countering Criticism and Ensuring Welfare
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Assembly Speaker and Finance Minister, Chandrima Bhattacharjee, sharply criticized opposition BJP MLAs on Thursday for their absence during crucial budget discussions. Bhattacharjee, in her budget response, noted a significant lack of opposition presence, with only ISF MLA Naushad Siddiqui attending.

Bhattacharjee defended West Bengal's fiscal policies, referencing a National Council of Applied Economic Research report that ranked Bengal high among fiscally prudent states while suggesting the Centre has been unfairly withholding funds meant for key welfare programs. She highlighted that these funds were essential for initiatives like MGNREGA, the drinking water mission, and health projects.

Additionally, Bhattacharjee addressed concerns about unemployment rates and migration, affirming that migration is a common workforce trend. She also refuted allegations of fake job cards under MGNREGA, citing data showing higher instances in BJP-ruled states, and concluded by labeling the budget as socially inclusive and development-oriented.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025