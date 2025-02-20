Controversy Erupts Over 'Mrityu Kumbh' Comment in West Bengal

A delegation from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), headed by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, lodged a formal complaint on Thursday with West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose at the Raj Bhavan. The visit aimed to address remarks made by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who referred to the Maha Kumbh as 'Mrityu Kumbh', alleging that the event has resulted in numerous stampede-related fatalities. The BJP demanded that the controversial statement be stricken from assembly records.

Banerjee's comments were made earlier in the week and have since attracted widespread criticism. Adhikari, who called a press conference post-meeting, labeled the Chief Minister's speech as an affront to Sanatan Hindu Dharma. He insisted that it was imperative for the remarks to be expunged and sought intervention from the governor.

The BJP's concerns extended beyond the 'Mrityu Kumbh' controversy to include accusations of harassment of party MLAs during assembly sessions. Adhikari claimed that the BJP's legislative members were unfairly suspended for raising pressing issues, such as the alleged interference during Saraswati Puja celebrations by 'jihadi elements' ostensibly backed by the Trinamool Congress (TMC). This suspension was perceived by the BJP as a denial of their right to voice critical community concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)