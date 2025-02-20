Controversy Erupts Over 'Mrityu Kumbh' Comment in West Bengal
A BJP delegation led by Suvendu Adhikari visited the West Bengal Governor to demand the removal of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's 'Mrityu Kumbh' comments from assembly records. They called it offensive to Hindu beliefs and demanded a public apology, citing ongoing harassment of BJP MLAs in the state assembly.
- Country:
- India
A delegation from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), headed by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, lodged a formal complaint on Thursday with West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose at the Raj Bhavan. The visit aimed to address remarks made by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who referred to the Maha Kumbh as 'Mrityu Kumbh', alleging that the event has resulted in numerous stampede-related fatalities. The BJP demanded that the controversial statement be stricken from assembly records.
Banerjee's comments were made earlier in the week and have since attracted widespread criticism. Adhikari, who called a press conference post-meeting, labeled the Chief Minister's speech as an affront to Sanatan Hindu Dharma. He insisted that it was imperative for the remarks to be expunged and sought intervention from the governor.
The BJP's concerns extended beyond the 'Mrityu Kumbh' controversy to include accusations of harassment of party MLAs during assembly sessions. Adhikari claimed that the BJP's legislative members were unfairly suspended for raising pressing issues, such as the alleged interference during Saraswati Puja celebrations by 'jihadi elements' ostensibly backed by the Trinamool Congress (TMC). This suspension was perceived by the BJP as a denial of their right to voice critical community concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Criticizes Congress for 'Insulting' Sanatan Dharma
A Historic Confluence: Strengthening Bonds Between Sanatan Dharma and Buddhism
Controversial Film 'Sanatani' Hits Screens Amid Christian Protests
Preserving Tradition: Tribal Seers' Role in Maintaining Sanatan Culture
Political Tempers Flare Over Mamata Banerjee's 'Mrityu Kumbh' Remark