Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over 'Mrityu Kumbh' Comment in West Bengal

A BJP delegation led by Suvendu Adhikari visited the West Bengal Governor to demand the removal of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's 'Mrityu Kumbh' comments from assembly records. They called it offensive to Hindu beliefs and demanded a public apology, citing ongoing harassment of BJP MLAs in the state assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-02-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 18:25 IST
Controversy Erupts Over 'Mrityu Kumbh' Comment in West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), headed by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, lodged a formal complaint on Thursday with West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose at the Raj Bhavan. The visit aimed to address remarks made by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who referred to the Maha Kumbh as 'Mrityu Kumbh', alleging that the event has resulted in numerous stampede-related fatalities. The BJP demanded that the controversial statement be stricken from assembly records.

Banerjee's comments were made earlier in the week and have since attracted widespread criticism. Adhikari, who called a press conference post-meeting, labeled the Chief Minister's speech as an affront to Sanatan Hindu Dharma. He insisted that it was imperative for the remarks to be expunged and sought intervention from the governor.

The BJP's concerns extended beyond the 'Mrityu Kumbh' controversy to include accusations of harassment of party MLAs during assembly sessions. Adhikari claimed that the BJP's legislative members were unfairly suspended for raising pressing issues, such as the alleged interference during Saraswati Puja celebrations by 'jihadi elements' ostensibly backed by the Trinamool Congress (TMC). This suspension was perceived by the BJP as a denial of their right to voice critical community concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025