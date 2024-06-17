President Condoles Tragic Train Accident in West Bengal

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday expressed her condolences over the tragic loss of lives in a train accident in West Bengal and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured individuals.

According to police, at least five people died and around 30 others sustained injuries after a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express near Rangapani station, West Bengal.

Rescue operations are ongoing at the accident site, located approximately seven kilometers from North Bengal's New Jalpaiguri station. The injured individuals are being transported to nearby hospitals for treatment. President Murmu conveyed, via a post on X, that the accident is deeply distressing and extended her prayers to the affected families, wishing for the success of the rescue operations.

