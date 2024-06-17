Left Menu

President Condoles Tragic Train Accident in West Bengal

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences following a deadly train accident in West Bengal. At least five people died and thirty others were injured when a goods train hit the Kanchanjunga Express. Rescue operations are ongoing, and the injured have been taken to nearby hospitals.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2024 11:40 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 11:40 IST
President Condoles Tragic Train Accident in West Bengal
Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday expressed her condolences over the tragic loss of lives in a train accident in West Bengal and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured individuals.

According to police, at least five people died and around 30 others sustained injuries after a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express near Rangapani station, West Bengal.

Rescue operations are ongoing at the accident site, located approximately seven kilometers from North Bengal's New Jalpaiguri station. The injured individuals are being transported to nearby hospitals for treatment. President Murmu conveyed, via a post on X, that the accident is deeply distressing and extended her prayers to the affected families, wishing for the success of the rescue operations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Return

Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Retur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024