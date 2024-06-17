Asian Markets React to China's Economic Slowdown

In a mixed trading session on Monday, Asian markets grappled with new data showing a slowdown in Chinese factory output for May.

Tokyo's shares dropped by 1.9% to close at 38,070.40, while the Kospi in Seoul decreased by 0.5% to 2,744.63. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng inched up by 0.1% to register 17,960.09, but the Shanghai Composite index fell by 0.6% to 3,015.95.

China's National Bureau of Statistics reported a 5.6% decline in factory output, falling short of analysts' expectations, while retail sales saw a modest increase of 4.1% for the first five months of the year. In a concerning trend for the property sector, investments plummeted by 10% year-on-year, and property sales plunged by 30.5%, exacerbating the economic gloom.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)