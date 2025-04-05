Outrage in Maharashtra: Man Arrested for Assault on Cancer Patient

In a shocking incident from Maharashtra's Thane district, police have arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly raping and impregnating a 13-year-old cancer patient. The perpetrator was caught on Thursday after being traced to his home state of Bihar, officials announced on Saturday.

The accused, from the same village as the victim's family in Bihar, had relocated them to a rented accommodation in Badlapur, ostensibly to assist with the girl's treatment. However, he allegedly exploited the teenager's vulnerable state by sexually assaulting her on three separate occasions.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Shailesh Kale revealed that the crime came to light when the child, who was receiving chemotherapy in Mumbai, was discovered pregnant during a routine check-up. The case has been filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant legal provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)