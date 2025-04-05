Left Menu

Outrage in Maharashtra: Man Arrested for Assault on Cancer Patient

A 29-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating a 13-year-old cancer patient in Thane district, Maharashtra. The accused, who hails from the same village as the victim, took advantage of the girl when she was alone. Legal action has been initiated under POCSO and other acts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 05-04-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 14:41 IST
Outrage in Maharashtra: Man Arrested for Assault on Cancer Patient
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident from Maharashtra's Thane district, police have arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly raping and impregnating a 13-year-old cancer patient. The perpetrator was caught on Thursday after being traced to his home state of Bihar, officials announced on Saturday.

The accused, from the same village as the victim's family in Bihar, had relocated them to a rented accommodation in Badlapur, ostensibly to assist with the girl's treatment. However, he allegedly exploited the teenager's vulnerable state by sexually assaulting her on three separate occasions.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Shailesh Kale revealed that the crime came to light when the child, who was receiving chemotherapy in Mumbai, was discovered pregnant during a routine check-up. The case has been filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant legal provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025