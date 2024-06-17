Left Menu

Public Sector Unit banks still lead Indian banking landscape: SBI report

The Public Sector Banks (PSBs) in India holds a dominant position in the banking sector by accounting for more than 50 per cent of the banking business in terms of market share, branches, and Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), highlights a report by the SBI.

ANI | Updated: 17-06-2024 15:22 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 15:22 IST
Public Sector Unit banks still lead Indian banking landscape: SBI report
State Bank of India (SBI) building, Kolkata (File Photo- ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Public Sector Banks (PSBs) in India hold a dominant position in the banking sector by accounting for more than 50 per cent of the banking business in terms of market share, branches, and Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), highlights a report by the State Bank of India. The report indicates that public sector banks hold over 63 per cent of the total ATMs in the country, whereas private banks manage only 35 per cent.

In terms of deposits, the report reveals that public sector banks maintain a significant lead, accounting for 59 per cent of the total deposits made by the public. In contrast, private banks hold a smaller share, with only 32 per cent of total deposits. This substantial deposit base highlights that people trust more on the public sector banks. The digital banking landscape in India also sees public banks at the forefront. PSBs lead with over 54 per cent of all credit cards issued in the country. Private banks, on the other hand, hold a 37.8 per cent share of the credit card market.

The report highlights that among individual banks, the State Bank of India (SBI) stands out as the leader in all key metrics. SBI holds the highest share of deposits, operates the most extensive network of ATMs, and has issued the largest number of credit cards. The report also sheds light on the efficiency of Indian banks, noting significant improvements over the years. Public sector banks have shown remarkable efficiency, operating at an 82.76 per cent efficiency rate. In comparison, private banks are operating at 79.59 per cent. The overall productivity of the sector has seen a growth of around 6 per cent in Total Factor Productivity (TFP), primarily driven by higher efficiency changes rather than technological advancements.

"PSBs are the leader and operating at 82.76 per cent, private banks are operating at 79.59 per cent. The overall productivity for the period has witnessed an increase of around 6 per cent in the TFP (Total Factor Productivity) growth, which is primarily due to higher efficiency change and lower change in technological progress," states the report. While PSBs dominate several aspects of the banking sector, private banks also play a crucial role. They offer a diverse range of services and contribute significantly to the competitive landscape. Additionally, the emergence of payment banks, small finance banks, and Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) has further diversified the banking sector. These institutions provide specialized services tailored to underserved areas and populations, enhancing financial inclusion across the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Return

Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Retur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024