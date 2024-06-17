Left Menu

Hyundai Motor India Gears Up for Massive EV Expansion

Hyundai Motor India Ltd plans to launch four new electric vehicle models, including the Creta EV, by the end of the current fiscal year. The company aims to localize its supply chain and boost price competitiveness by focusing on domestic production of key EV components. HMIL is also advancing EV infrastructure across India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 17:20 IST
Hyundai Motor India Gears Up for Massive EV Expansion
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) unveiled ambitious plans to launch four new electric vehicle (EV) models, including the Creta EV, in the last quarter of the current fiscal year, as per its preliminary IPO papers filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

The automotive giant aims to maximize the price competitiveness of its EV offerings by focusing on local production capabilities for crucial components such as cells, battery packs, power electronics, and drivetrain. HMIL's draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) also reveals the company's strategy to align its EV rollout with India's market demands, launching appropriate models across various price segments.

Currently, HMIL offers two EV models in India, the IONIQ5 and Kona Electric, which are priced around Rs 45 lakh and Rs 24 lakh, respectively. The company's transition strategy involves moving from high-end premium EVs toward mass-market models as the ecosystem scales up. Moreover, HMIL has leased a section of its Chennai Manufacturing Plant to Mobis for EV battery assembly, aiming to reduce import costs and enhance a localized EV supply chain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024